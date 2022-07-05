Tributes
Convicted killer indicted in Hawaii cold case murder

Newly obtained video of a leak at Red Hill reveals new details about what happened as the contamination crisis unfolded.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:49 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors have indicted a man in connection with a cold case homicide on Hawaii Island dating back to April 1978.

Officials said 72-year-old Steven Simpson is accused of murdering Valerie Warshay in Kalapana.

Valerie Warshay
Valerie Warshay(Hawaii County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney)

Warshay was a park ranger from California who arrived in the spring of 1978 to explore Hawaii Island. She was 26 years old when she died.

Her nude body was found badly beaten at the Harry K. Brown Park by a young girl picnicking with her family.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

“We hope that the filing of these charges brings the Warshay family some sense of closure. They’ve waited a long time for justice,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.

Simpson is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court via video conference on Wednesday.

He remains in custody on $250,000 bail in this case. If convicted, Simpson faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Simpson is already serving a life sentence in Hawaii for strangling another young woman to death in Hilo in 1978.

