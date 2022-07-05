Tributes
Big Island man killed in motorcycle crash marks county’s 21st traffic death this year

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:38 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old Pepe’ekeō man is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday night.

Hawaii Island police identified him as Malvin Reyes.

Investigators said he was driving a motorcycle when he hit three vehicles on Highway 19 in Honomū. It happened around 8:50 p.m. between the 13 and 14 mile markers.

Reyes was heading south when he crossed the center line and sideswiped an SUV, police said. He went on to sideswipe a four-door sedan, before crashing head-on to a third vehicle.

Reyes was taken to a Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m.

He wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police. Investigators are working to find out if alcohol, drugs or speed were contributing factors.

The other drivers involved in the crash were uninjured.

Authorities have launched a negligent homicide investigation. This marks the island’s 21st traffic fatality of 2022, compared to 12 this same time last year.

Witnesses to the crash are being asked to call 808-961-2339.

