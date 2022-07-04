Tributes
Suspect thanks victims with kind words after robbing Waffle House, police say

A suspect who robbed a Waffle House in South Carolina thanked the victims, according to police.
By WRDW staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:50 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robber with kind words for his victims struck a South Carolina Waffle House early Friday.

The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 24-hour eatery in North Augusta, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

A Black male wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, tan pants, black tennis shoes and a black ski mask walked around the building and entered, according to officers.

He then pointed a black handgun and told employees to open the register, WRDW reports.

One of them complied, putting all the cash in a Waffle House to-go bag and handing it to the robber, according to authorities.

“God bless you. I did not want to hurt anyone,” the robber replied, according to a report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The robber ran out the door and jumped into the rear seat of a silver sedan that was parked in the middle of the road, which then left, the officers reported.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

