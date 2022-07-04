Summertime Trade Wind Weather continues across the Hawaiian Islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the Hawaiian Islands keeps the trade wind fan turning; the statewide forecast will have the winds a little stronger today; partly cloudy skies with windward and Mauka showers drifting leeward sides at times.

Surf is on the quiet side; NWS says no significant swells are expected for ALL shorelines in this next week. Waves will be pretty calm except for the east shorelines which will have the biggest surf; rough and choppy thru the middle of the week because of the strong breezes. Small Craft Advisories are in effect for all Hawaiian Waters due to the strong and gusty trades winds.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.