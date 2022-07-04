Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Study: Climate change threatens Hawaiian waters that serve as home to humpback whales

(Barbara LaCorte/NOAA (custom credit))
By Justin Mitselmakher
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:40 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The warm, coastal waters of Hawaii have long served as breeding grounds for humpback whales, but that may all change due to human-caused climate change and increased greenhouse gases, a new study said.

Humpback whales annually birth their calves in local waters that range in sea surface temperature from around 70 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit, according to University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate students and Pacific Whale Foundation researchers.

At the current pace of ocean warming, researchers found the breeding grounds will heat up past the critical 82 degrees Fahrenheit mark by the next century.

”We expected to see critical warming in some of the breeding grounds, but the number of critically affected areas was a surprise,” said UH graduate student researcher Hannah von Hammerstein.

These are the listed possible outcomes:

  • 67% of humpback whale breeding grounds will exceed the sea surface level by 2100 if carbon emissions and other factors remain unchecked.
  • However, only 35% of grounds will be affected if global institutions work towards curtailing emissions in a “middle-of-the-road” scenario.

“It’s really crucial that we try to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and really try to stay on that ‘middle-of-the-road’ greenhouse gas emissions scenario at the very least,” said Renee Setter, UH graduate student researcher.

The study notes there is uncertainty on how these changes will affect the humpback whale population and how the species will respond to the warming habitats.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the suspect called 911 reported that he killed a family member.
Suspect charged with murder after allegedly killing family member at Ewa Beach home
2 Hawaii singers audition for AGT
2 Hawaii singers captivate the crowd for ‘America’s Got Talent’ auditions
Image from the crash scene early Sunday morning.
2 teens among 5 seriously injured in overnight freeway crash in Pearl City
Chasidy Leihualani Alvarez, 39, was found dead in the Kapolei area after a brush fire was...
Woman’s remains found following Kapolei brush fire identified; police seek tips
Fourth of July celebrations for 2022
LIST: Fun-filled Fourth of July celebrations across the state

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (July 4, 2022)
Hundreds gather in Magic Island to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Pitching tents, firing up the grill: Hundreds gather to celebrate the 4th of July
Officials say they were able to locate the person using thermal imaging cameras.
Person in critical condition after being rescued from Waipahu house fire
Monday's Forecast
Forecast: Summertime trade wind weather continues across the Hawaiian Islands