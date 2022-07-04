Pitching tents, firing up the grill: Hundreds gather to celebrate the 4th of July

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds are gathering at Ala Moana Beach Park on Monday morning to celebrate the Fourth of July — though the crowds were slightly smaller this year compared to pre-pandemic times.

That may be due to the fact that the annual fireworks show that happens at Magic Island isn’t happening this year.

Still, families say the annual tradition of getting up and going to the park early must go on.

”This is our yearly tradition for Fourth of July, but since the pandemic, the past few years, usually, we camp over the night before, but it’s not open this year, so we just came early and still enjoy the day,” said Steven Machado, who was one of many families who came to Magic Island as soon as the park opened at 4 a.m.

Others say the fireworks aren’t why they enjoy celebrating the Fourth of July. They’re just happy with good company and good food.

”On the menu, BBQ chicken, we got chili, we got more. I don’t know what they’re bringing out, but we have a whole lot of ethnic foods,” said another beachgoer Jasmine Ordonio. “We still know how to party, with or without the fireworks. We’re going to be the fireworks.”

While there won’t be a fireworks show near Ala Moana, you can watch sparks fly at the Hukilau Marketplace in Laie. There will also be a show at Kailua Beach and Haleiwa Beach Park at 8 p.m.

For more events happening across the state, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.