Local supporters of Ukraine connect with those on the frontlines of the war

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local supporters of Ukraine connected with a soldier on the frontlines helping to defend the country’s independence.

A group called Hawaii Stands with Ukraine organized a live stream event with Alex Saint, a U.S. military member who flew back to his home country following Russia’s invasion on Ukraine in February.

“This event is really just also to let the guys know you’re there sacrificing your lives and we do care,” said Lara Palafox of Hawaii Stands with Ukraine.

Over a dozen people surrounded a TV at Ala Moana Beach Park to speak with Saint whom they connected with through Instagram Live.

“It’s brutal, it’s devastating and what Russia is doing right now they’re just using missiles to bomb,” said Saint. “And shelling the residential areas, the malls, the actual fitness centers.”

Amongst those listening to Saint was Viktoriia Goncharenko, a Ukrainian mom from Kyiv who has a son fighting in the war.

“He’s at the hottest points, unfortunately and every time I have no response from him for four or five days,” said Goncharenko. “I believe you can’t imagine; you shouldn’t imagine but it’s very complicated.”

Russia claimed full control of Eastern Ukraine Sunday. However, Saint thanked everyone for their support as they continue to defend Ukraine’s Independence.

“I just want to say guys please if you can just don’t forget about us,” said Saint.

“We want the world to really understand that these guys on the front line are unbelievable heroes,” said Palafox.

