Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii youth tackle football team prepares for West Coast Preseason Invitational

A group of 11 and under Hawaii boys are headed to Seattle for the West Coast Preseason Invitational.
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of 11 and under Hawaii boys are headed to Seattle for the West Coast Preseason Invitational.

The Metro Tigers are a Honolulu based tackle football team and one of the first Hawaii teams to receive an invitation to the tournament.

With teams hailing from Las Vegas, El Paso, and San Diego, the invite only tournament provides these local athletes a platform on the mainland.

“This is a first in a long time for a Hawaii program to get an invitation on a national stage I know All Blacks Crusaders coach Frank Lacaden has done it to get an invitation to go to the U.S. mainland and I believe this is one of the first ones in quite some time,” Metro Tigers coach Mark Veneri told Hawaii News Now.

Playing in tournaments on the mainland provides many Hawaii athletes with the one thing they need – exposure.

“It says a lot about the competition, says a lot about the athletes that we have here in the islands for me my main focus is to get these kids exposure I tell everybody it’s not about the wins and the losses, it’s about getting these kids that opportunity to play at the next level,” said Veneri.

The big game awaits for the Tigers but before the touchdown celebrations begin, the players have more training to do.

“Very special because a lot of people like teams don’t get to have this privilege so it’s really a privilege to go up there and show who we are,” said Metro Tigers wide receiver and defensive back, Kanoa Kameehonua.

“It takes pride and it’s like a blessing,” said offensive and defensive linemen, Thor Palimo’no.

“It’s like an honor to go up there and represent Oahu,” said running back and linebacker, Titan Teo.

The West Coast Preseason Invitational starts on August 5 in Seattle, Washington.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Hawaii singers audition for AGT
2 Hawaii singers captivate the crowd for ‘America’s Got Talent’ auditions
According to police, the suspect called 911 reported that he killed a family member.
Suspect charged with murder after allegedly killing family member at an Ewa Beach home
Six people were arrested for trespassing Friday amid a bitter dispute between a Kunia landowner...
6 arrested for trespassing as authorities seek to evict paramilitary group
Honolulu Police Department
FBI investigating HPD officers accused of brutality that sent suspect to hospital
Transportation officials say Kahului Airport is overcapacity.
‘Looks like a giant mosh pit’: Maui airport sees overflow of tourists amid Independence Day travel

Latest News

Mililani’s McKenzie Milton continues to inspire post-playing career
Mililani’s McKenzie Milton continues to inspire post-playing career
Waianae’s Max Holloway loses title bout to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276
Mililani’s McKenzie Milton continues to inspire post-playing career
Brad Tavares
Hawaii’s Brad Tavares loses to Dricus du Plessis by unanimous decision at UFC 276