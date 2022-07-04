Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Summertime trade wind weather continues across the Hawaiian Islands

Your top local headlines for July 4, 2022.
By Billy V
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:40 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the Hawaiian Islands keeps the trade wind fan turning.

The statewide forecast will have the winds a little stronger on Monday as partly cloudy skies with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward sides at times.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf is on the quiet side. The National Weather Service says no significant swells are expected for all shorelines in this next week.

Waves will be pretty calm except for the east shorelines, which will have the biggest surf; rough and choppy through the middle of the week because of the strong breezes.

Small Craft Advisories are in effect for all Hawaiian Waters due to the strong and gusty trades winds.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022

Most Read

According to police, the suspect called 911 reported that he killed a family member.
Suspect charged with murder after allegedly killing family member at Ewa Beach home
2 Hawaii singers audition for AGT
2 Hawaii singers captivate the crowd for ‘America’s Got Talent’ auditions
Image from the crash scene early Sunday morning.
2 teens among 5 seriously injured in overnight freeway crash in Pearl City
Chasidy Leihualani Alvarez, 39, was found dead in the Kapolei area after a brush fire was...
Woman’s remains found following Kapolei brush fire identified; police seek tips
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
Motive likely not terror-related in ‘brutal’ Danish shooting

Latest News

Rainfall should be light and favor windward and mauka areas.
Fourth of July Forecast: Breezy conditions and passing showers
Rainfall should be light and favor windward and mauka areas.
Breezy trades bringing passing showers for the 4th
Strong winds are expected to bring more windward and mauka showers.
Breezy trades bringing more showers for Sunday
Strong winds are expected to bring more windward and mauka showers.
Locally gusty trades continue for the holiday weekend