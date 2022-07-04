Person in critical condition after being rescued from burning home in Waipahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rescued a person from a home in Waipahu after a fire broke out Monday morning.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said the fire started at around 4:30 a.m. at a single-story house on Hula Street. Ten resource units, staffed with 35 personnel, responded to the scene.

Bystanders told authorities that an occupant may be in the home. Firefighters said they were able located the victim using a thermal imaging camera.

Officials initiated medical care once the person was rescued.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished at around 5:10 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There are no estimates for damages at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.