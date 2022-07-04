East-West Center honors 7 international journalists with courage and impact award

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seven international journalists were honored for their courage and impact by the East-West Center.

At a recent ceremony, reporters from Nepal, Sri Lanka. Afghanistan, Myanmar and the independent state of Samoa shared how they’ve been attacked for their news reporting.

“The anxiety and the fear and the risks that women journalists especially face as a result of attacks from people they know, people they don’t know,” said Dr. Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson, editor of the Pacific Environment Weekly. “As a first Pacific Islander recipient of this award, I accepted it on behalf of the women journalists of the Pacific will continue to face these threats on a daily basis.”

Hawaii newspaper veterans Helen Altonn and Jerry Burris also received the award.

