Eager travelers hit airports across the nation as travel woes impact thousands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The summer travel boom is here with thousands across the nation hitting the skies for the 4th of July holiday.

Across the nation, travelers are being hit with delays and cancellations.

The good news: Aside from long lines and wait times, Hawaii’s airports aren’t experiencing major problems.

“We were worried about the weekend coming off of the Fourth of July. But it was not busy at all. It was pretty fast and smooth,” Edna Valenzuela visiting from Seattle said.

Australia visitor Amy Parks added, “It was really nice. We were worried about all the cancellations and delays but we didn’t have any issues.”

Some Hawaii businesses are cashing in on the summer travel boom as they see more foot traffic.

Over at Eggs N Things, they say their wait times are growing longer as they try to keep up with demands of hungry customers.

“One of the things we could tell, like when I spoke to a couple of other managers, were just parking lots are full. Like the hotel, the parking lot where the employees park they’re all just totally full right now,” Michael Skedeleski, Eggs N Things Director of Operations, said.

As some celebrate the 4th with BBQs, large crowds are also expected to flock to beaches, meaning rubbish will pile up faster than normal.

“July 5 is one of the dirtiest days that we see at the beach because of all the July 4 festivities,” Lauren Blickley of the Surfrider Foundation said. “A lot of leftover beer cans and bottles and Solo cups and a lot of food and food rubbish and debris. So it’s just really important that if you’re enjoying the beach, that you’re leaving it better than you found it.”

They are hoping people will cut down on single-plastic use items and take care of the surrounding areas they decide to celebrate at.

