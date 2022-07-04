Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Eager travelers hit airports across the nation as travel woes impact thousands

The good news: Aside from long lines and wait times, Hawaii’s airports aren’t experiencing major problems.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:02 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The summer travel boom is here with thousands across the nation hitting the skies for the 4th of July holiday.

Across the nation, travelers are being hit with delays and cancellations.

The good news: Aside from long lines and wait times, Hawaii’s airports aren’t experiencing major problems.

“We were worried about the weekend coming off of the Fourth of July. But it was not busy at all. It was pretty fast and smooth,” Edna Valenzuela visiting from Seattle said.

Australia visitor Amy Parks added, “It was really nice. We were worried about all the cancellations and delays but we didn’t have any issues.”

[LIST: Fun-filled Fourth of July celebrations across the state]

Some Hawaii businesses are cashing in on the summer travel boom as they see more foot traffic.

Over at Eggs N Things, they say their wait times are growing longer as they try to keep up with demands of hungry customers.

“One of the things we could tell, like when I spoke to a couple of other managers, were just parking lots are full. Like the hotel, the parking lot where the employees park they’re all just totally full right now,” Michael Skedeleski, Eggs N Things Director of Operations, said.

As some celebrate the 4th with BBQs, large crowds are also expected to flock to beaches, meaning rubbish will pile up faster than normal.

“July 5 is one of the dirtiest days that we see at the beach because of all the July 4 festivities,” Lauren Blickley of the Surfrider Foundation said. “A lot of leftover beer cans and bottles and Solo cups and a lot of food and food rubbish and debris. So it’s just really important that if you’re enjoying the beach, that you’re leaving it better than you found it.”

They are hoping people will cut down on single-plastic use items and take care of the surrounding areas they decide to celebrate at.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Hawaii singers audition for AGT
2 Hawaii singers captivate the crowd for ‘America’s Got Talent’ auditions
According to police, the suspect called 911 reported that he killed a family member.
Suspect charged with murder after allegedly killing family member at an Ewa Beach home
Six people were arrested for trespassing Friday amid a bitter dispute between a Kunia landowner...
6 arrested for trespassing as authorities seek to evict paramilitary group
Honolulu Police Department
FBI investigating HPD officers accused of brutality that sent suspect to hospital
Transportation officials say Kahului Airport is overcapacity.
‘Looks like a giant mosh pit’: Maui airport sees overflow of tourists amid Independence Day travel

Latest News

Seven international journalists were honored for their courage and impact by the East-West...
East-West Center honors 7 international journalists with courage and impact award
Over a dozen people surrounded this TV at Ala Moana Beach Park Sunday morning to speak with...
Local supporters of Ukraine connect with those on the frontlines of the war
A group of 11 and under Hawaii boys are headed to Seattle for the West Coast Preseason...
Hawaii youth tackle football team prepares for West Coast Preseason Invitational
HNN
Local supporters of Ukraine connect with those on the frontlines of the war