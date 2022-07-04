Tributes
Breezy conditions for the 4th of July with passing showers

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Breezy trade winds will continue to blow over the islands through Tuesday, thanks to an area of strong high pressure to the north. Showery clouds from an cold front will push in from the northeast into Monday and Tuesday. Most of the showers will be for windward areas, but the winds could push some of those showers leeward. Trades will weaken slightly around the middle of the week before picking up speed again this coming weekend.

The surf picture will be quiet for the coming week with no significant swells expected. The strong trades will continue to generate rough and choppy surf for east shores, while a couple of small long-period south swells are expected during the second half of the week into the weekend. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for all coastal waters through 6 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

