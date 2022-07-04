Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girls

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday morning issued an Amber Alert for two Central Texas girls missing for days.

McGregor authorities are searching for Emilee Solomon, 14, and Aysha Cross, 14, who have been missing since Tuesday, June 28. They were last seen in the 900 block of W. 10th Street in McGregor.

On Saturday, McGregor police Lt. Ron McCurry said the disappearances of Emilee Solomon and Aysha Cross did not meet Department of Public Safety criteria for Amber Alerts, but added the situation is troubling because most young people in these situations are returned home safely within eight to 12 hours.

KWTX on Monday confirmed with the McGregor Police Department that the case was upgraded to an Amber Alert when police were sent a screenshot from Cross’ Snapchat story with the message “help.”

Police on Monday told KWTX they still don’t have much to go on, but an FBI agent is at their office to help.

“We are following all leads and doing everything we can to find these young girls,” McCurry said.

Volunteers and friends of the girls were searching parks in McGregor and other locations Saturday in an effort to find the teens.

Sara Dunn, Emilee Solomon’s stepmother, said the girls became best friends “instantly” after getting together shortly before school ended for the summer. Emilee spent Wednesday night at Aysha’s house and called to ask if she could stay longer. Later, she called to say an uncle was picking her up, but that did not occur, Dunn said.

In the days following, Dunn and Aysha’s mother, Shannon Valles, have done everything they can think of to find the girls. However, their efforts also included trying to correct misinformation put out on social media and other outlets, Dunn said.

McCurry and the parents want the girls to know they are not in trouble with the law or at home.

“I want her to know that everything is OK,” Dunn said. “It doesn’t matter what she has done. I want to tell her to just come home. We love you no matter what. Our door is open. Come home.”

Dunn said her daughter was dropped off at Bewley Park in McGregor about midnight Thursday and possibly was picked up by someone. She said at this point, they don’t know if the girls are still together.

Aysha is described as being 5′2″ tall and weighing 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Emilee is 5′2″, 175 pounds and also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the missing girls is asked to call McGregor police at 254-840-2855 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.