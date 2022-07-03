Woman’s remains found following Kapolei brush fire identified; police seek tips

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police along with CrimeStoppers Honolulu are seeking tips from the public in the recent death of a woman in the Kapolei area.

On June 30, authorities were responding to a brush fire along Farrington Highway and Laaloa Street. During the extinguishing of the fire, authorities discovered human remains.

The remains were identified to be that of 39-year-old Chasidy Leihualani Alvarez, according to CrimeStoppers.

It’s unclear if she died as a result of the fire, or if she had passed from unrelated causes. At last check, authorities classified the case as an unattended death.

CrimeStoppers is asking any witnesses who may have information on Alvarez’s last known whereabouts to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 955-8300, or submitting tips via the P3 Tips app.

