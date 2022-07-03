Tributes
Waianae’s Max Holloway loses title bout to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:42 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alexander Volkanovski stalls the Blessed Express.

Hawaii’s own Max Holloway faced Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski in the co-main event of UFC 276 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The trilogy fight between the two, with the UFC featherweight title on the line, a title Volkanovski retains after beating Holloway by unanimous decision — making his all-time record against Max a perfect 3-0.

This fight preceded the middleweight title bout between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.

The final fight of the night is available on ESPN + pay-per-view.

