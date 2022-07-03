Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Shark attacks Long Island lifeguard during training exercise

A lifeguard was injured in a shark attack off the coast of a Long Island beach.
A lifeguard was injured in a shark attack off the coast of a Long Island beach.(Brian Norwood / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:49 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Suffolk County officials have temporarily closed a Long Island beach to swimming after what they described as an unprecedented shark attack that injured a lifeguard.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the lifeguard had been playing the victim during a training exercise Sunday when the shark bit him in the chest and hand.

He said the lifeguard was receiving stitches but in “very good spirits,” Bellone said.

The attack happened about 10:15 a.m. at Smith Point Beach.

The beach was closed to swimming for the rest of the day but expected to reopen Monday with officials monitoring the water.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Hawaii singers audition for AGT
2 Hawaii singers captivate the crowd for ‘America’s Got Talent’ auditions
According to police, the suspect called 911 reported that he killed a family member.
24-year-old arrested after allegedly killing family member at Ewa Beach home
Six people were arrested for trespassing Friday amid a bitter dispute between a Kunia landowner...
6 arrested for trespassing as authorities seek to evict paramilitary group
Honolulu Police Department
FBI investigating HPD officers accused of brutality that sent suspect to hospital
Transportation officials say Kahului Airport is overcapacity.
‘Looks like a giant mosh pit’: Maui airport sees overflow of tourists amid Independence Day travel

Latest News

This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
Several dead in Copenhagen mall shooting; suspect arrested
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Authorities confirm Jayland Walker was unarmed when shot, gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Three officers were killed in a Floyd County, Kentucky, shooting.
Kentucky community remembers fallen officers following deadly shooting