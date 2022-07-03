Mililani’s McKenzie Milton continues to inspire post-playing career

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One month ago, McKenzie Milton announced that he was stepping away from the gridiron.

The former Mililani, Central Florida and Florida State gun slinger saying that his playing days have come to an end, but as the saying goes when one door closes, another opens as Milton continues to inspire the next generation of Quarterbacks.

“I want these guys getting good quality work and you know just kind of just paving it forward. you know.” McKenzie Milton told Hawaii News Now. “I got a lot of help growing up back home.”

Following his “retirement” post, Milton announced the 10hana QB Camps, a weekly training camp for signal callers in his current residence of Orlando, Florida.

A way for The former Trojan to stay connected to the game, while also preparing young QB’s for the trials and tribulations of playing at the next level.

“You know it’s easy to you know have your success and be done, but it’s always about helping the next generation, always about paving it forward to whoever is going to do it next.” Milton said.

Milton’s story is well known, after a stellar prep career in Central Oahu, he would go on to play collegiately at UCF — helping the knights pull off a miraculous turn around in his first two seasons

But in 2018, a catastrophic knee injury nearly cost him his leg, KZ would then spend the next three years rehabbing and training to one day step foot on a football field.

In 2021, it happened — transferring to Florida State — Milton would play for a single season in the Garnett and Gold, however with all of the external variables, the NFL would not be a reality, but for Milton, he’s made peace with the decision.

“I have a great piece about it, I don’t lose sleep about it, I’ve still got the itch to play.” Milton said. “I’ll always have the itch, but you know I get that fix running these camps and just paving a forward with his next guys to go chase that dream.”

Another factor, the birth of his first born son.

It’s really been the coolest feeling I’ve ever experienced from you know winning the state championship to running the table in college to winning awards like none of that compares to the feeling I got like every time I go home every time I see him with his mom every time I get to hold him it’s like I’ve been on this this like natural high.

And besides teaching the X’s and O’s, Milton hopes to be a shining example to others that all hope is not lost.

“Set Little Road blocks when it’s going to be a long journey and knock one down at a time one down at a time before you know it man you’re at the mountaintop and you’re flexing your chest like rocky Balboa.”

Keep inspiring McKenzie.

