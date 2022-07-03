Lanikai parking restrictions in place for Independence Day weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parking has been restricted in Kailua and Lanikai for Independence Day weekend, said the City and County’s Department of Transportation.

No parking will be allowed on Makalii Place in Kailua as well as all streets and shoulders of Mokulua and Aalapapa Drives in Lanikai from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City officials said parking will also be restricted on cross-streets in Lanikai.

The parking restriction is in effect from Saturday through Monday in effort to reduce traffic congestion for residents.

