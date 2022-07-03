Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Lanikai parking restrictions in place for Independence Day weekend

Kailua and Lanikai parking restrictions for Independence Day weekend 2022
Kailua and Lanikai parking restrictions for Independence Day weekend 2022(Department of Transportation Services)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:42 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parking has been restricted in Kailua and Lanikai for Independence Day weekend, said the City and County’s Department of Transportation.

No parking will be allowed on Makalii Place in Kailua as well as all streets and shoulders of Mokulua and Aalapapa Drives in Lanikai from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City officials said parking will also be restricted on cross-streets in Lanikai.

The parking restriction is in effect from Saturday through Monday in effort to reduce traffic congestion for residents.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Hawaii singers audition for AGT
2 Hawaii singers captivate the crowd for ‘America’s Got Talent’ auditions
Six people were arrested for trespassing Friday amid a bitter dispute between a Kunia landowner...
6 arrested for trespassing as authorities seek to evict paramilitary group
Workers of Sansei Seafood Restaurants and Sushi Bar locations were owed thousands of dollars...
Federal probe: Hawaii restaurant chain required servers to share tips with managers
Honolulu Police Department
FBI investigating HPD officers accused of brutality that sent suspect to hospital
KANEOHE BOAT FUMIGATION PIC
DLNR: Oahu boater didn’t have permit to fumigate boat while it was in the water

Latest News

Honolulu police are investigating a murder in Ewa Beach (Image: Hawaii News Now)
24-year-old arrested after allegedly killing family member at Ewa Beach home
A new survey released Monday found that an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17%...
How are you celebrating Independence Day? Share your photos with us!
The event is free and open to the public.
After long hiatus, U.S. Army ‘Independence Day Spectacular’ is back at Schofield Barracks
Fourth of July celebrations for 2022
LIST: Fun-filled Fourth of July celebrations across the state