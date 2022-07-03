Hawaii’s Brad Tavares loses to Dricus du Plessis by unanimous decision at UFC 276

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Ninth Island, Brad Tavares is the first of two local born fighters competing at UFC 276.

Representing ‘Team Hawaii’ Brad Tavares fell to Dricus du Plessis via unanimous decision.

In the preliminaries, the Waiakea graduate took the first round on all three judges cards but fell short in the next two.

Tavares moves to an overall record of 19-8.

Next, Hawaii’s Max Holloway and Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski meet for the third time in Saturday’s co-main event for the featherweight division title.

Watch on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

