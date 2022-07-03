Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

2 teens among 5 seriously injured in overnight freeway crash in Pearl City

Image from the crash scene early Sunday morning.
Image from the crash scene early Sunday morning.(HNN Viewer)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:26 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash overnight sent five people, including two teenagers, to the hospital early Sunday morning.

EMS officials say they responded to the crash that happened just after midnight in the westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway near the Pearl City off-ramp.

HPD hasn’t released details into the crash, however photos from the scene showed at least two vehicles badly damaged on the shoulder of the road.

It was initially reported that multiple patients were possibly pinned, EMS said.

Five ambulances were dispatched and they took the patients to a nearby trauma facility in serious condition. Two of them were boys, ages 15 and 16. Other patients included a 32-year-old man, and two women in their 20s.

Factors of the crash aren’t yet clear.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Hawaii singers audition for AGT
2 Hawaii singers captivate the crowd for ‘America’s Got Talent’ auditions
According to police, the suspect called 911 reported that he killed a family member.
24-year-old arrested after allegedly killing family member at Ewa Beach home
Six people were arrested for trespassing Friday amid a bitter dispute between a Kunia landowner...
6 arrested for trespassing as authorities seek to evict paramilitary group
Honolulu Police Department
FBI investigating HPD officers accused of brutality that sent suspect to hospital
Transportation officials say Kahului Airport is overcapacity.
‘Looks like a giant mosh pit’: Maui airport sees overflow of tourists amid Independence Day travel

Latest News

There will be no reserved school parking lots this year. Residents are advise to park only in...
After 2-year hiatus, Kailua’s fireworks show is back this July Fourth
Mililani’s McKenzie Milton continues to inspire post-playing career
Mililani’s McKenzie Milton continues to inspire post-playing career
According to police, the suspect called 911 reported that he killed a family member.
24-year-old arrested after allegedly killing family member at Ewa Beach home
Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest Lau on Friday called the Navy’s...
BWS chief engineer: Navy’s proposed timeline for emptying Red Hill fuel tanks is ‘unacceptable’