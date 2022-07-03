2 teens among 5 seriously injured in overnight freeway crash in Pearl City

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash overnight sent five people, including two teenagers, to the hospital early Sunday morning.

EMS officials say they responded to the crash that happened just after midnight in the westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway near the Pearl City off-ramp.

HPD hasn’t released details into the crash, however photos from the scene showed at least two vehicles badly damaged on the shoulder of the road.

It was initially reported that multiple patients were possibly pinned, EMS said.

Five ambulances were dispatched and they took the patients to a nearby trauma facility in serious condition. Two of them were boys, ages 15 and 16. Other patients included a 32-year-old man, and two women in their 20s.

Factors of the crash aren’t yet clear.

