State hopes direct international flights will quicken economic recovery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It may look like tourists are back in full force, but state officials say most are still coming from within the U.S. and not international markets like Japan they believe are critical for economic recovery. More direct flights could change that.

All Nippon Airways relaunched direct flights from Tokyo to Honolulu on its massive Airbus A-380 on Friday after stopping flights two years ago. A total of 414 travelers flew from Narita International Airport to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on the Flying Honu. The plane will fly twice a week to/from Honolulu.

State and business leaders celebrated the return of ANA’s largest passenger plane.

“One flight from ANA on a daily basis is going to support 3,000 jobs. And it’ll provide over $300 million in Japanese visitors spending directly in our economy,” said Mike McCartney, director of Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT).

The state is banking on international travel spending to sustain economic recovery and offset soaring inflation and worker shortages. Direct flights are key.

Another carrier relaunching flights -- Air New Zealand. Starting Monday, it’s bringing back three direct flights between Auckland and Honolulu, after no flights for two years.

“We were getting a lot of pressure to be recommencing our flights into Hawaii from from our key travel agencies in New Zealand also, the New Zealand public because Kiwis just absolutely love Hawaii,” said Ben Evers-Swindell, general manager of the Americas for Air New Zealand.

As restrictions ease across the globe, business travelers with disposable income are attending international conferences, turning work into extended vacations and spending on tours, food and more.

“Between the U.S. and Singapore, we don’t have any travel restrictions,” said Leonard Sim, a Singaporean non-profit entrepreneur who came to Oahu for an ASEAN Regional Forum on inclusivity. “I’ll be visiting Waikiki after the conference, have a look, enjoy the sights and of course also shop.”

“It’s 20 hours flight from Mongolia to over here,” said Gandolgor Purevjav, a Mongolian businesswoman and East-West Center alumna who flew to Honolulu for an alumni conference. “We can meet or we can attend the conference online. But meeting in person is the most valuable part of the conference.”

“Hawaii is moving toward an era of seeking the mindful traveler, the one who is respectful, the one who is sensitive, and the one who is very much aware,” said HTA President and CEO John De Fries.

Data from the DBEDT show more visitors came and spent more per person in May this year compared to May 2019.

“People are dying for a post COIVD vacation, where they want to recharge themselves,” McCartney said.

Though demand is strong, higher costs of airfare and fuel will mean a gradual return to pre-pandemic levels.

