‘Looks like a giant mosh pit’: Maui airport sees overflow of tourists amid Independence Day travel

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An estimated 48 million Americans will be taking to the skies this holiday weekend.

On Maui, approximately 24,000 people were traveling in and out of Kahului Airport on Friday — including celebrities, like stand-up comedian Jo Koy.

State transportation officials said Kahului Airport on Maui is already overcapacity. The line to go through TSA stretched all the way to the road.

Many travelers expressed their frustrations.

“It’s crazy. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen it this busy,” said Kihei resident Frank Robinson.

“Definitely stressful,” said Los Angeles visitor Meera Varma.

“It looks like a giant mosh pit,” Robinson said.

Kahului Airport officials said they are working on a third TSA checkpoint. However, it won’t be up and running until 2025.

In the meantime, officials said they are working toward adding another checkpoint lane to ease congestion. They are also training four German Shorthaired Pointers for Kahului Airport’s first canine team which is set to begin in October.

The state Department of Transportation are reminding travelers to arrive at least three hours prior to scheduled flight, especially during peak times of the day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

