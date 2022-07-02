Locally windy for the holiday weekend

Strong high pressure to the north will keep locally strong trade winds blowing over the islands through the Independence Day holiday weekend. The trades are strong enough for a wind advisory to continue for areas of Maui County and Hawaii Island, where sustained east winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts to 50 miles per hour are possible. The winds should ease slightly after the weekend.

Meanwhile, a disturbance in the mid and upper levels will move northwest over the islands as it weakens over the next few days, which will mean more active trade wind showers, especially during the overnight and morning hours. There’s even a slight chance of a thunderstorm over Hawaii Island slopes Sunday because of the added instability.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

On the ocean, a small craft advisory is posted for all coastal waters due to the strong winds. In surf, no significant swells are expected into the coming week. East shores will have rough and elevated surf generated by the trades, but wave heights will remain below the ten-foot high surf advisory threshold.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.