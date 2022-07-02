Tributes
Kihei shooting attempted murder investigation ongoing as victim continues recovery

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:28 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is still ongoing after a 66-year-old man was shot Wednesday while driving on Maui Veterans Highway, authorities said on Friday.

Officials also said they have stepped up patrols after reports of ongoing night hunting.

According to Maui police, the man’s wife and three children were inside the car but they were not hurt.

The victim remains in critical but stable condition.

Authorities said they don’t believe the victim was targeted and there is no evidence of it being a “drive-by” incident.

It is still unclear what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

