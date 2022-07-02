Tributes
It’s official: The Hawaii-based series ‘Magnum PI’ has been saved

The hit series “Magnum P.I.” has been saved.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:01 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s official. The hit series “Magnum P.I.” has been saved.

The Hawaii-based reboot of the 1980s series, which was canceled by CBS last month, has been picked up by NBC.

Deadline reported Thursday that a deal was closed for NBC to order 20 episodes, which will be split into two seasons.

The decision for CBS to cancel the show — which was the most established CBS series — was reportedly due to a disagreement between the network and lead studio Universal Television, as well as competition from other drama pilots.

The surprise cancellation after four seasons left many confused and upset, with fans rallying to save the show.

In the reboot, Jay Hernandez plays Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.

The cast also includes Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill.

Details have yet to be announced on when production will resume.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

