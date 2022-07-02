Human remains believed to be ancestral bones found along Nimitz Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Human remains were found by some fishermen along Oahu’s South Shore.

Chris Ota and his friends were fishing along Nimitz Beach three weeks ago when one of them spotted the remains while setting up.

“Some of the pieces led us to believe that it was human,” said Ota. “So pretty shocking.”

“There is the skull there, lower jaw, it looks like there’s a femur there,” said former Hawaii resident Mark Uchino. “And there’s probably more bones out there who knows.”

“But we won’t know until someone gets up and goes and does something about”

Ota said he immediately contacted police and the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Honolulu Police said the remains were determined to be ancient and were turned over to the land department.

The state believes these particular remains are likely iwi kupuna, meaning they are at least 50-years-old.

“Hopefully they can come and get it soon,” said Ota. “I already know that some of the pieces were broken from when we found them.

The department said a specialist from the State Historic Preservation Division went out the next day but couldn’t find the remains.

Usually the division is provided with a geotag to pinpoint location, but in this special case all the specialist had were photos.

The area is caution taped to keep anyone from disturbing it.

DLNR says they still have to work out jurisdictional access before they can recover the remains.

In addition, it is not unusual for ancestral bones to be uncovered during episodes of high surf and beach erosion.

“If it was my loved ones or friends. I [would] want to know,” said Uchino. “But just from a morale standpoint, something has to be done about it.”

“We just don’t want it to get lost or washed away,” said Ota. “Hopefully somebody can get out here quickly to gather what remains there is.”

Officials advise the public to not disturb discovered remains and immediately report the findings to State Historic Preservation Division.

Another site survey is underway in the next few days.

