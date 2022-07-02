Tributes
HFD: Early morning fire burns down historic Oahu estate; building damage over $1M

Investigators determined the damage for the building itself to be over $1 million.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:34 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department said an early morning fire tore through the historic Boyd-Irwin Estate, also known as The Queen’s Retreat, in Maunawili on Sunday.

The historical estate is famously known as the space that inspired Queen Liliuokalani to write the iconic song ‘Aloha Oe.’

Investigators determined the damage for the building itself to be over $1 million.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, crews responded to a call around 3 a.m.

Officials said upon arrival the structure had sustained extreme fire damage, collapsing on itself until nothing was left except for the chimney.

The fire spread approximately up to 100 feet, consuming wildland that surrounded the destroyed home.

Firefighters said they got control of the blaze around 3:20 a.m. and fully extinguished it at 7:20 a.m. They also had to extinguish a smoldering albizia tree nearby.

The cause of the early morning fire was ruled as undetermined, officials said.

There were no reports of injuries.

