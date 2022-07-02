Gov. David Ige signs bills supporting more affordable housing, Ohana Zone services

Tributes
Ige signs bills supporting affordable housing, services for those in need
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:39 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige signed three bills into law Friday that support the state’s ongoing effort to build more affordable homes and provide services to those in need.

In one of the three bills approved by Ige, those in the state’s first-to-work program can get up to $500 in extra housing assistance per month.

Governor Ige also approved a bill that deposits $300 million into the Rental Housing Revolving Fund for the housing development’s public infrastructure projects.

The last bill the governor approved extends the Ohana Zone pilot program and provides $15 million to fund services.

“My administration met our initial goal of producing 10,000 affordable units by 2020, and exceeded that by 3,500 additional units,” said Ige.

“Many more are needed, and this funding will keep the momentum going.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

