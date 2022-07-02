Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Got a surfboard or skateboard gathering dust? This nonprofit can put it to good use

Her desire to give disadvantaged youth access to the sports she loves motivated her to start a movement called Boards4Buddies.
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kula Elementary School’s Brit Oliphant describes herself as an unconventional educator.

Her assignments tap into her students’ creativity, and she connects with them in other ways.

“I’m a teacher, but I’m also a skateboarder and a surfer and just a life lover,” she said.

Oliphant’s desire to give disadvantaged youth access to the sports she loves motivated her to start a movement called Boards4Buddies.

It puts surfboards and skateboards into the hands of Hawaii youth whose families can’t afford them.

“I’m in a community of professional surfers and professional skateboarders who have garages full of gear,” she said. “I found that I could be the bridge to those kids.”

When she put the word out, professional wave riders, skaters, and others responded.

They donated boards and gear to the cause.

Pro skateboarder Zach Miller helped Oliphant start Boards4Buddies. He made the first donation and has watched the movement grow.

“We’ve seen a lot of changes in kids’ personalities almost overnight where they went from very unresponsive and real quiet in school to like instantly they have a whole new group of friends,” Miller said.

“They’re out after school at the beach surfing or at the skatepark,” he said.

In just three months, Oliphant and her small team have collected and donated about 60 boards to students on Maui and Oahu. And they’re getting more to give away.

“People want to support our keiki and they want to get them into healthy habits and surfing and skating do just that,” she said.

As word’s gotten around, other teachers have nominated students they feel could benefit from a board. One even held an essay contest where kids explained why they wanted one.

“Pretty much, as soon as we get a board in we get a board out,” Oliphant said.

She said the reception for Boards4Buddies is overwhelming and encouraging.

“My ultimate goal is to get to the point where we can actually go to communities and set up ramps for kids, so not only give away equipment but help give kids a place to skate,” she said.

You can find out more at Boards4Buddies.org

Oliphant is now trying raise funds to turn her grassroots campaign into a non-profit that get boards to more young people.

“You can just see the light in their eyes and stoke that I got when I caught my first wave, or when I got my first board,” she said.

That look makes it all worthwhile.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Hawaii singers audition for AGT
2 Hawaii singers captivate the crowd for ‘America’s Got Talent’ auditions
Workers of Sansei Seafood Restaurants and Sushi Bar locations were owed thousands of dollars...
Federal probe: Hawaii restaurant chain required servers to share tips with managers
A man is behind bars facing felony charges after witnesses say he went on a lunchtime rampage...
Witnesses: ‘Out of his mind’ customer smashed windows after placing order at McDonald’s
It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests...
MPD opens attempted murder investigation after a man was shot in head while driving
The local favorite saimin from at McDonald’s locations throughout the state has been...
So long, saimin! McDonald’s in Hawaii discontinues a favorite menu item

Latest News

All Nippon Airways is transforming travel to Hawaii; see what it took to design its ‘Flying...
State hopes direct international flights will quicken economic recovery
Risa Fuimaono was diagnosed with ALS nearly 14 years ago. He can’t move his body, uses a...
ALS stole his ability to move and speak. But it didn’t take away his love for family ― or their love for him
The first ANA flying honu flight arrived Friday with 414 people on board.
After more than 2 years, Hawaii welcomes back first ANA honu-themed plane from Japan
Investigators determined the damage for the building itself to be over $1 million.
HFD: Early morning fire burns down historic Oahu estate; building damage over $1M