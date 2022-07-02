Firefighters investigating after blaze consumes Mililani home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating a fire that tore through a Mililani home Saturday morning.

HFD responded to the scene around 8 a.m. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire emanated from a shed connected to the exterior of a single-family home.

Officials said occupants of the residence were able to exit safely on their own.

The blaze was extinguished by approximately 9 a.m.

It is unknown what ignited the fire.

This story will be updated.

