Firefighters investigating after blaze consumes Mililani home

HFD said it is investigating the cause of the fire.
HFD said it is investigating the cause of the fire.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:21 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating a fire that tore through a Mililani home Saturday morning.

HFD responded to the scene around 8 a.m. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire emanated from a shed connected to the exterior of a single-family home.

Officials said occupants of the residence were able to exit safely on their own.

The blaze was extinguished by approximately 9 a.m.

It is unknown what ignited the fire.

This story will be updated.

