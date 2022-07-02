Firefighters investigating after blaze consumes Mililani home
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:21 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating a fire that tore through a Mililani home Saturday morning.
HFD responded to the scene around 8 a.m. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire emanated from a shed connected to the exterior of a single-family home.
Officials said occupants of the residence were able to exit safely on their own.
The blaze was extinguished by approximately 9 a.m.
It is unknown what ignited the fire.
This story will be updated.
