FBI investigating HPD officers accused of brutality that sent suspect to hospital

Honolulu Police Department
Honolulu Police Department
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:51 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Honolulu police officers are on restricted duty after a suspected case of excessive force that sent a burglary suspect to the hospital.

Souriya Xoumanivong was arrested in the overnight hours of June 2020 at a home near Diamond Head Road.

Police were called for a possible burglary in progress.

According to court records, officers found Xoumanivong and another man in the attic of the vacant home.

By the time Xoumanivong was put into a police car and arrested for burglary, he had a broken orbital bone, a cut above his eye that required stitches and other injuries to his face.

In a court filing, his public defender wrote that Xoumanivong was “assaulted by Officer Corey Morgan while he was helpless, handcuffed, and totally compliant.”

Souriya Xoumanivong after his arrest in June 2020
Souriya Xoumanivong after his arrest in June 2020

But in his police report, Morgan wrote:

“While escorting Xoumanivong from the upstairs bedroom, I noticed a small laceration above his left eye area. ... Xoumanivong may have suffered his injuries while frantically attempting to conceal himself within the dark attic.”

Body camera videos from multiple officers dispute Morgan’s report, according to Xoumanivong’s attorney.

It was HPD that notified the FBI “shortly after becoming aware of the officers’ actions,” according to a department spokesperson.

The department also said it is assisting the FBI with their investigation.

Officer Corey Morgan receiving an award in 2017
Officer Corey Morgan receiving an award in 2017

Legal expert Megan Kau said when a police report doesn’t match what’s in body camera video “that officer’s credibility is highly questionable so that’s a huge issue.”

Kau said Morgan initially reached out to her law firm for representation but she does not represent him.

Morgan has been on restricted duty along with another officer at the scene, Matthew Ogoshi.

Ogoshi’s role in the investigation is not clear, but his body camera videos are cited in the court records.

Xoumanivong’s civil attorney filed a complaint against the city, the officers, and HPD, citing assault and negligence. The city declined comment because of pending litigation.

“This is going to cost the city money,” Kau said.

Xoumanivong’s criminal trial is scheduled for later this month. No hearing date yet on the civil case.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

