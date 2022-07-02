Tributes
DOE: Families eligible for free and reduced-price school meals encouraged to apply

The waiver program used to help all public school families get meals at no-cost throughout the pandemic expired on Thursday.
The waiver program used to help all public school families get meals at no-cost throughout the pandemic expired on Thursday.(Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:24 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education said Friday eligible families are encouraged to apply for free and reduced-price school meals for the upcoming school year.

That’s because the waiver program used to help all public school families get meals at no-cost throughout the pandemic expired on Thursday.

The department said school meal service will revert back to pre-pandemic operations for the upcoming school year.

This means only eligible children will receive meals at a free or reduced price.

Students who were eligible for either free or reduced-price meal at the end of the last school year will have that status carried over until September 13, or until a new application is processed said officials.

Online applications become available July 15. Click here to access the application.

For more information on income eligibility guidelines and more, click here.

