Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Baby’s father charged in slaying of stroller-pushing NYC mom

Police say a 20-year-old mother was shot and killed while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a...
Police say a 20-year-old mother was shot and killed while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a stroller. The infant was not hurt.(Source: Spectrum News NY1 via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:15 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The ex-boyfriend of a New York City woman shot dead Wednesday as she pushed their infant daughter in a stroller has been arrested and charged with killing her.

Police said 22-year-old Isaac Argro was arrested Friday.

Slain mother Azsia Johnson’s family identified Argro as the baby’s father and said he routinely abused Johnson, beating her during her pregnancy and threatening to kill her.

Argro is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Information on a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.

Johnson was 20.

Her 3-month-old daughter was not hurt, but was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Hawaii singers audition for AGT
2 Hawaii singers captivate the crowd for ‘America’s Got Talent’ auditions
Workers of Sansei Seafood Restaurants and Sushi Bar locations were owed thousands of dollars...
Federal probe: Hawaii restaurant chain required servers to share tips with managers
A man is behind bars facing felony charges after witnesses say he went on a lunchtime rampage...
Witnesses: ‘Out of his mind’ customer smashed windows after placing order at McDonald’s
It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests...
MPD opens attempted murder investigation after a man was shot in head while driving
The local favorite saimin from at McDonald’s locations throughout the state has been...
So long, saimin! McDonald’s in Hawaii discontinues a favorite menu item

Latest News

Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
All Nippon Airways is transforming travel to Hawaii; see what it took to design its ‘Flying...
State hopes direct international flights will quicken economic recovery
Risa Fuimaono was diagnosed with ALS nearly 14 years ago. He can’t move his body, uses a...
ALS stole his ability to move and speak. But it didn’t take away his love for family ― or their love for him
The first ANA flying honu flight arrived Friday with 414 people on board.
After more than 2 years, Hawaii welcomes back first ANA honu-themed plane from Japan
Kula Elementary School’s Brit Oliphant describes herself as an unconventional educator. Her
Got a surfboard or skateboard gathering dust? This nonprofit can put it to good use