24-year-old arrested in connection with murder at Ewa Beach home, sources say

Honolulu police are investigating a murder in Ewa Beach (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a murder at an Ewa Beach home said sources.

Sources also said the suspect called 911 just after 4 p.m. and told dispatch he shot a woman.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

