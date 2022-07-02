24-year-old arrested in connection with murder at Ewa Beach home, sources say
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a murder at an Ewa Beach home said sources.
Sources also said the suspect called 911 just after 4 p.m. and told dispatch he shot a woman.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
