Woman, 11 dogs rescued from Ohio house fire

A fire broke out at a home on Dahlia Dr. in Toledo around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:33 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – One person and nearly a dozen dogs were rescued from a house fire in Toledo early Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a home around 1:30 a.m., fire crews said.

According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFRD), a woman who was covered in smoke residue was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries, but she was alert.

There were 11 dogs, nine of which were puppies, at the home when the fire broke out. TFRD believes the woman who was hospitalized let the dogs out into the backyard to save them. Multiple people helped take the dogs to a neighbor’s home.

TFRD said the fire likely started in the basement, but investigators are still working to determine what may have caused it.

