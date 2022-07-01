UH officially names Evan Silberstein Beach Volleyball head coach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interim no longer.

The University of Hawaii announced on Friday that it has lifted the interim tag from Evan Siblerstein and has officially named him head coach of the Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team.

“We are pleased to keep Evan in our ‘ohana,” UH athletics director David Matlin said in a statement. “Evan has played a major role in the success of our beach volleyball program over the years, first as an assistant and this past season as our interim head coach. His passion for the sport, the University, the local community and our student-athletes is unparalleled. He’s earned this position and we look forward to watching our beach program continue to flourish under his stewardship.”

Silberstein has been on the BeachBows staff for the last eight years, served as interim head coach last season, leading the Wahine back to the NCAA Tournament after a year hiatus — getting named Big West Co-Coach of the Year.

Coming to Manoa in 2015 as an assistant coach, Silberstein has helped UH win three BWC titles and earn six postseason births, highlighted by two NCAA semifinal appearances.

Silberstein has also help develop 10 All-Americans during his time at UH.

Prior to the BeachBows, he was an assistant at the University of San Francisco, the head coach for USAV in the Aloha Region and on the Men’s Junior National Team.

SIlberstein played professionally on the AVP and internationally in North America, the Caribbean and throughout the Pacific Islands.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.