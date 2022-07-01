Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

UH officially names Evan Silberstein Beach Volleyball head coach

Silberstein officially named head coach of Rainbow Wahine Beach Volleyball
Silberstein officially named head coach of Rainbow Wahine Beach Volleyball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:55 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interim no longer.

The University of Hawaii announced on Friday that it has lifted the interim tag from Evan Siblerstein and has officially named him head coach of the Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team.

“We are pleased to keep Evan in our ‘ohana,” UH athletics director David Matlin said in a statement. “Evan has played a major role in the success of our beach volleyball program over the years, first as an assistant and this past season as our interim head coach. His passion for the sport, the University, the local community and our student-athletes is unparalleled. He’s earned this position and we look forward to watching our beach program continue to flourish under his stewardship.”

Silberstein has been on the BeachBows staff for the last eight years, served as interim head coach last season, leading the Wahine back to the NCAA Tournament after a year hiatus — getting named Big West Co-Coach of the Year.

Coming to Manoa in 2015 as an assistant coach, Silberstein has helped UH win three BWC titles and earn six postseason births, highlighted by two NCAA semifinal appearances.

Silberstein has also help develop 10 All-Americans during his time at UH.

Prior to the BeachBows, he was an assistant at the University of San Francisco, the head coach for USAV in the Aloha Region and on the Men’s Junior National Team.

SIlberstein played professionally on the AVP and internationally in North America, the Caribbean and throughout the Pacific Islands.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers of Sansei Seafood Restaurants and Sushi Bar locations were owed thousands of dollars...
Federal probe: Hawaii restaurant chain required servers to share tips with managers
2 Hawaii singers audition for AGT
2 Hawaii singers captivate the crowd for ‘America’s Got Talent’ auditions
A man is behind bars facing felony charges after witnesses say he went on a lunchtime rampage...
Witnesses: ‘Out of his mind’ customer smashed windows after placing order at McDonald’s
It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests...
MPD opens attempted murder investigation after a man was shot in head while driving
The local favorite saimin from at McDonald’s locations throughout the state has been...
So long, saimin! McDonald’s in Hawaii discontinues a favorite menu item

Latest News

UFC 276 co-main event features trilogy of Waianae’s Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski
Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews...
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ breaks down the XFL Hawaii Showcase with ‘The Rock’
2022 ESPY’s award nominees released, Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo up for two honors
Coming off of the successful launch of the ‘Braddahhood Grindz’ program, the University of...
‘Braddahhood Grindz’ expands to feed UH men’s basketball, unveils ‘Sistahhood Grindz’