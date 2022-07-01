Tributes
UFC 276 co-main event features trilogy of Waianae’s Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski

(@UFC)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:06 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Max Holloway and Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski meet for the third time at UFC 276.

The drama heats up in Las Vegas as the two met at Thursday’s press conference leading into Saturday night’s co-main event.

The two are no strangers to each other having met twice before — UFC 245 and 251 — both not in favor of Holloway.

Since then, “Blessed” went on to pick up wins against Calvin Kattar then Yair Rodriguez.

The Waianae native comes into Saturday with a record of 23-6.

UFC 276 begins on July 2 at 4:00 p.m. HST from T-Mobile Arena.

Watch on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

