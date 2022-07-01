Two Hawaii singers captivate the crowd for America’s Got Talent auditions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two singers from Hawaii took center stage for auditions on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday.

For the show’s 17th season, Connor Johnson from Honolulu and Lily Meola from Maui showcased their musical talents in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum.

23-year-old Connor not only impressed the judges as he belted out Disclosure’s “Latch,” but he had the audience swooning over him throughout the performance.

Lily, 27, performed an original song called “Daydream” and received a golden buzzer from judge Heidi Klum, earning her a spot in the live performance rounds.

Watch America's Got Talent on KHNL every Tuesday at 7 p.m.

