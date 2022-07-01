Tributes
Trade wind weather today and tomorrow, added moisture Sunday

Upper level trough will bring additional rain in the trade wind flow Sunday into Monday
The trade wind weather stays with us as high pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place through the 4th of July Holiday weekend. That means sunshine mixed with windward and mauka showers; fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail through Saturday,(none)
By Billy V
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trade wind weather stays with us as high pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place through the 4th of July Holiday weekend. That means sunshine mixed with windward and mauka showers; fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail through Saturday, The eastern islands will see more showers than the western end of the state. An upper level trough will pass over the islands Saturday night through Sunday night, bringing an uptick in showers to windward and mauka areas, and sending a few showers into leeward communities. A more typical trade wind weather pattern is then expected from Independence Day through next Friday, with a gradual easing of the trades during the middle to latter part of next week.

South swell surf is on the way down through the day. Only a medium period background south or southeast swell is expected into next week. Fresh to strong trades over and upstream of the state will produce elevated east wind waves that, with an underlying short period easterly swell, will produce rough seas as this elevated chop impacts many eastern facing shores. No significant swell from any distant source is expected the next several days.

