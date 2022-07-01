Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii Island police: 33-year-old neighbor allegedly slit elderly man’s throat

Cameron Stewart, 33, was charged Friday with second-degree murder.
Cameron Stewart, 33, was charged Friday with second-degree murder.(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a gruesome murder on Hawaii Island has been charged, police said.

Cameron Stewart, 33, of Arizona, was charged Friday with second-degree murder.

Authorities said patrol officers were called out to a home in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision on Wednesday morning for a report of an elderly man in a wheelchair, bleeding from his neck.

When officers arrived, the elderly victim was found seated in a walker-seat in his driveway. He was unconscious and bleeding from a “laceration-type injury to his neck,” police said.

During the course of their initial investigation, police received information that led to the arrest of a 33-year-old male neighbor. He was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The victim was identified as 86-year-old Charles Hacker, of Pahoa.

An autopsy ruled Hacker’s death a homicide.

Detectives served a search warrant on Stewart’s residence and found a recurve bow, various arrows and other archery-related items. They said Stewart and his family moved to the island from Arizona last month.

Stewart remains in police custody pending his first court appearance next Tuesday.

His bail has been set at $1 million.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Hawaii singers audition for AGT
2 Hawaii singers captivate the crowd for ‘America’s Got Talent’ auditions
Workers of Sansei Seafood Restaurants and Sushi Bar locations were owed thousands of dollars...
Federal probe: Hawaii restaurant chain required servers to share tips with managers
A man is behind bars facing felony charges after witnesses say he went on a lunchtime rampage...
Witnesses: ‘Out of his mind’ customer smashed windows after placing order at McDonald’s
It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests...
MPD opens attempted murder investigation after a man was shot in head while driving
The local favorite saimin from at McDonald’s locations throughout the state has been...
So long, saimin! McDonald’s in Hawaii discontinues a favorite menu item

Latest News

The hit series “Magnum P.I.” has been saved.
It’s official: The Hawaii-based series ‘Magnum PI’ has been saved
Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest Lau on Friday called the Navy’s...
BWS chief engineer: Navy’s timeline for emptying Red Hill fuel tanks is ‘unacceptable’
FILE/Honolulu skyline
Among metros, Las Vegas saw biggest increase in Native Hawaiian-Pacific Islander population in 2021
Midday Newscast: Try these hacks to make your holiday air travel less bumpy