Hawaii Island police: 33-year-old neighbor allegedly slit elderly man’s throat

PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a gruesome murder on Hawaii Island has been charged, police said.

Cameron Stewart, 33, of Arizona, was charged Friday with second-degree murder.

Authorities said patrol officers were called out to a home in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision on Wednesday morning for a report of an elderly man in a wheelchair, bleeding from his neck.

When officers arrived, the elderly victim was found seated in a walker-seat in his driveway. He was unconscious and bleeding from a “laceration-type injury to his neck,” police said.

During the course of their initial investigation, police received information that led to the arrest of a 33-year-old male neighbor. He was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The victim was identified as 86-year-old Charles Hacker, of Pahoa.

An autopsy ruled Hacker’s death a homicide.

Detectives served a search warrant on Stewart’s residence and found a recurve bow, various arrows and other archery-related items. They said Stewart and his family moved to the island from Arizona last month.

Stewart remains in police custody pending his first court appearance next Tuesday.

His bail has been set at $1 million.

