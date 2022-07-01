Tributes
Oahu boater under fire after apparently fumigating vessel on the water without permit

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:16 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A boater is under fire for apparently fumigating a vessel on the waters of Kaneohe Bay Thursday morning.

Officials said crews with Aloha Pest were seen covering up the vessel.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the owner of the Crown Jewel did not have a permit to tent the boat.

The department also said under a law against poisonous substances, the boater must seek permission from the state before tenting their vessel on the water.

It is unclear what chemicals were being used, however the common gas for fumigation is known to be highly toxic to aquatic life, said a spokesperson for DLNR.

In response to the issue, a spokesperson for Aloha Pest said they’ve fumigated boats on the water for many years and the chemicals they use are not harmful to marine life.

This story may be updated.

