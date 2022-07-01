Tributes
Suspect faces murder charges after Kentucky barricade situation, authorities say

Several Kentucky officers were reported injured by barricaded gunman who later surrendered on Thursday in Allen, Kentucky. (Source: WYMT/CNN)
By Gray News staff, Evan Hatter, Buddy Forbes and Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:41 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - An arrest citation from Kentucky State Police said eight people were shot in the Allen community Thursday night.

A man faces several charges after a standoff apparently resulted in the deaths.

The Pike County Detention Center’s website identified the suspected shooter as Lance Storz, 49, from Allen.

Police said Storz used a rifle to fire many rounds at multiple police officers.

Among those shot, two police officers died at the scene. A police dog was killed during the incident.

Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in Kentucky, authorities said. (Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center)(PCDC)

Jail records show Kentucky State Police took him into custody. Storz was booked into the jail just before 5 a.m. Friday.

Storz is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Friday on the charges listed above.

Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting in the town of Allen in Floyd County, in which several police officers have been injured.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said the suspect was in custody as of 10 p.m. Thursday and posted on Facebook early Friday morning that the shooting resulted in at least one death, but no more information has been released.

Hunt also confirmed that deputies were attempting to serve a court-issued warrant in a domestic violence situation when the incident started earlier in the evening.

Video shows police activity in Allen City, Kentucky, after officers were wounded Thursday. (Facebook/Kerigan Martin/CNN)

The suspect opened fire when officers responded. Hunt added that several officers have been taken to different hospitals around the region.

“Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville received a call for an officer assist for a shots-fired complaint,” said Matt Gayheart with Kentucky State Police. “They responded out here. That situation turned into an active shooter.”

Investigators are still working the case and said details are limited.

The sheriff said the suspect opened fire when officers responded. State police said the incident started around 6 p.m.

