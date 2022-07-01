Tributes
Honolulu police investigate overnight stabbing at Schofield Barracks

Your top local headlines for July 1, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:04 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing that happened late-Thursday night at Schofield Barracks.

Authorities said a 29-year-old man was stabbed in the torso and taken to the hospital in stable condition around 11 p.m.

Officials said two men got into an argument that escalated to a physical altercation. Police said that’s when the suspect used a “dangerous insturument” on the vicitim.

Police said a 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

HPD has since opened a second-degree assault case.

This story will be updated.

