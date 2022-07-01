Hawaii teacher accused of distributing child porn, sexually assaulting teen pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Pearl City High School substitute teacher charged with sexually assaulting a young teen and distributing child pornography pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Alden Bunag, 34, is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old boy during school lunch breaks.

Prosecutors allege that Bunag filmed the encounters and exchanged nearly 3,400 messages with a Philadelphia private school teacher ― who was arrested last October.

The defendant is in custody and attended the hearing via telephone from the Federal Detention Center.

His trial is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 9 a.m.

