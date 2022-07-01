Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii teacher accused of distributing child porn, sexually assaulting teen pleads not guilty

The defendant is in custody and attended the hearing via telephone from the Federal Detention...
The defendant is in custody and attended the hearing via telephone from the Federal Detention Center.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:11 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Pearl City High School substitute teacher charged with sexually assaulting a young teen and distributing child pornography pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Alden Bunag, 34, is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old boy during school lunch breaks.

Prosecutors allege that Bunag filmed the encounters and exchanged nearly 3,400 messages with a Philadelphia private school teacher ― who was arrested last October.

The defendant is in custody and attended the hearing via telephone from the Federal Detention Center.

His trial is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is behind bars facing felony charges after witnesses say he went on a lunchtime rampage...
Witnesses: ‘Out of his mind’ customer smashed windows after placing order at McDonald’s
Maui veterans road closure shooting
Driver shot in the side of head on a Maui highway; investigation ongoing
A federal Judge today sentenced Honolulu resident Alexander Price to a year and a day in prison.
Judge rejects plea deal for man who tried to open emergency door on Hawaiian Air flight 3 times
The local favorite saimin from at McDonald’s locations throughout the state has been...
So long, saimin! McDonald’s in Hawaii discontinues a favorite menu item
HNN File
Police: Elderly Hawaii Island man found in his driveway with throat slit

Latest News

The Marcos family returns to power in the Philippines
The Marcos family returns to power in the Philippines
Navy investigation concludes ‘cascading,’ preventable failures caused water crisis
Navy investigation concludes ‘cascading,’ preventable failures caused water crisis
Navy investigation concludes 'cascading,' preventable failures caused water crisis
Navy investigation concludes ‘cascading,’ preventable failures caused water crisis
In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval...
Navy investigation concludes ‘cascading,’ preventable failures caused water crisis that sickened thousands
Kumu hula Kawaikapuokalani Hewett, along with lawmakers and East Oahu residents, gathered at...
State pledges July Fourth enforcement at Kaneohe Sandbar to avoid ‘free for all’