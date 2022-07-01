Tributes
Hawaii airports urge travelers to arrive early over busy July Fourth weekend

As Hawaii airports brace for influx in travelers over the Fourth of July weekend, officials urge people to prep for long lines and possible delays.
By Casey Lund
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:34 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s airports are bracing for what could be one of the busiest holiday travel weekends since the pandemic began.

Millions of Americans are hitting the skies and that could mean long lines ― and headaches ― for thousands of travelers.

The state Department of Transportation is urging passengers to arrive three hours early for their flights during peak travel times, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The strong traveler demand is despite rising prices for air travel.

Fares are up about 45% from 2019.

And it’s not just the cost of flights that’s up. The cost to rent a car this year is 70% compared to before the pandemic.

To make matters worse, airports are dealing with mounting cancelations and delays, in part because of severe weather.

Airports and airlines are also dealing with staffing shortages so don’t be surprised if your go-to restaurant or coffee shop inside the airport is busy or even closed depending on where you’re headed.

Worried about “operational challenges,” Delta Airlines got rid of change fees and fare differences for flights scheduled during the holiday weekend.

A reminder: Parking could be an issue at airports this weekend as well.

