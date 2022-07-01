Tributes
Columbian national sentenced to 15 years prison for shipping cocaine to Hawaii

Your top local headlines for July 1, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:07 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Colombian national has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for shipping cocaine to the United States, including Hawaii.

The Department of Justice said 42-year-old Gerardo Gomez-Lubo pleaded guilty in January to distributing illegal drugs. He was extradited from Panama.

Federal authorities said he worked to get drugs to Hawaii, Texas, California and Florida from Colombia between 2017 and 2019.

Investigators said Gomez-Lubo and others discussed, planned and executed the transportation of cocaine to avoid apprehension and detection by law enforcement. Officials said the cocaine they distributed was identified with symbols and marks displayed on the drugs.

“This case is a great example of how the Drug Enforcement Administration works in concert with our law enforcement partners all across the globe to apprehend and bring to justice those involved in the poisoning of American communities by trading in illicit drugs,” said Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott, head of the DEA’s Louisville Division.

