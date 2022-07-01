City fined $116,000 for safety violations after worker’s death at sewage plant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A newly-released state investigation raises questions about whether the death of a Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant worker could have been prevented.

Gilbert Chang died in a tank at the sewage facility last November.

The city was fined $116,000 after state Occupational Safety and Health inspectors found close to a dozen safety violations.

According to the city Medical Examiner’s Office, Chang died of natural causes related to his heart. But some believe his life could have been saved had proper safety measures been in place to get him out of the tank he was working in faster.

An accident investigation summary posted to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s website consisted of a single paragraph ― that left environmental expert Carroll Cox with plenty of questions.

“I think the report is lacking a great bit of information, number one. And it concerns me,” Cox said.

It says Chang and a co-worker were repairing the grit chain inside a pre-aeration tank. It’s described as a confined space with “atmospheric and engulfment hazards.”

Cox found one line particularly troubling.

It says, “Employee #1 was found by Coworker #1.”

“They say they discovered the victim,” Cox said. “The protocol is you don’t lose line of sight when you’re in the tank.”

Cox believes the worker should have never been left alone.

The state also confirms the 64-year-old also wasn’t wearing a rescue harness. According to the report, employees were not provided with that piece of safety equipment.

It was one of nine violations documented ― everything from safety devices and safeguards not in sound and operable condition, to improper ventilation and problems with the plant’s confined space rescue plan.

“It’s possible that he would have survived if he would have been extracted timely,” said Cox.

A city spokesperson said all of the violations have been since fixed, including issuing applicable employees safety harnesses.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.