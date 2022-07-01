Tributes
BWS chief engineer calls Navy’s timeline for emptying Red Hill fuel tanks ‘unacceptable’

Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernest Lau called the Navy’s long-awaited plan for emptying the underground Red Hill fuel facility “devoid of detail."
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:49 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest Lau on Friday called the Navy’s long-awaited plan for emptying the underground Red Hill fuel facility “alarmingly devoid of detail.”

He also said the timeline for defueling ― with the tanks empty no earlier than Dec. 31, 2024 ― “unacceptable.”

The statements come a day after the defueling plan was released along with a damning Navy investigation that found a series of “cascading” and preventable failures were to blame for the contamination of the Navy’s water system.

Thousands were sickened by the contaminated water and authorities say fuel continues to threaten the public water system.

BWS holds press conference on Navy report

#LIVE: The Board of Water Supply is addressing the Navy's report on the Red Hill water crisis that highlighted a series of failures.

Posted by Hawaii News Now on Friday, July 1, 2022

In a news conference Friday, Lau noted that the Navy’s suggested timeline includes a long list of needed repairs to the deteriorating WWII-era tanks and “stands in stark contrast to repeated assurances from the Navy over the last several years that the Red Hill tanks and pipelines are properly designed ... and that each tank can be emptied in less than 24 hours.”

The tanks hold more than 100 million gallons of fuel and sit just above Oahu’s main aquifer.

“The defueling of the Red Hill facility calls for immediate action,” Lau said.

In a news conference Thursday, the Navy said its plan presented the safest, most efficient framework for emptying the tanks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

