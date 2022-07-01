Tributes
Authorities investigating after human remains found at site of brush fire in Kapolei

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:53 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after human remains were found at the scene of a brush fire in the Kapolei area Thursday afternoon.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, crews responded just before noon to reports of a brush fire near Farrington Highway and Laaloa Street.

Two units, staffed with five personnel arrived on scene. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze about half an hour later.

HFD said human remains were found, but it’s not clear if they are related to the fire.

Both HFD and the Honolulu Police Department are investigating.

This story will be updated.

